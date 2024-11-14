Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughters don't have to wonder what it's like to meet Taylor Swift — she's their godmother.

It's long been known that Reynolds, 48, and Swift, 34, are close friends, but the songstress took that to another level when she shared that she was actually godmother to his children over the summer.

The "Lavender Haze" singer shared a post congratulating Reynolds for the launch of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' to her Instagram Story, where she referenced Wade Wilson, the real name of Reynolds' character Deadpool, as her "godkids' sperm donor."

Speaking to 'Deadline,' Reynolds recalled that moment and jokingly said he needed that remark "on his gravestone" after confirming that Swift does indeed fill the role.

"Yeah, that is kind of it," he said. "She is the godparent to my daughters. That was very sweet. Not just sweet, that was, like, you could probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that."

The 'Deadpool' star shares four kids with wife Blake Lively: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and 1-year-old son Olin.

Swift has included Reynolds' children in her concerts as the family has attended several outings. Her song "Betty" also includes each child's name (except Olin) in its lyrics.

Reynolds and Lively have spent several nights out with Swift and friends, sharing multiple social media posts showing their kids jamming out to their pop star godmother's song catalogue.

During a stop on the Eras Tour in May, Swift pointed out the couple's daughters in the massive crowd and called her "favorite 'Folklore' characters" James, Inez, and Betty. The album revolves around a love triangle featuring individuals based on the family's little ones' names, though that is where the similarities end.

The Reynolds-Lively family only recently revealed the name of their fourth child during the premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine', choosing to keep it under wraps directly after his birth.

Swift has been around for much of the children's life, and looks to be extending her godmother "powers" to little Olin as he grows up.