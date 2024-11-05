Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved that love is not just in the movies with their recent sweet gestures for each other.

On Monday, the pop superstar, 34, took some time off her world tour to attend her 35-year-old boyfriend's NFL match. Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, went head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Moments before the game, Swift was photographed arriving at the venue wearing a black top and dark denim jeans. She also saw to it that her outfit would scream her support for her lover as she put on a Chiefs leather jacket, which matched perfectly with her signature knee-high boots.

Taylor Swift is ready for it. 🏈 She arrives at Arrowhead Stadium to support her guy on the Chiefs. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/2bopaC5Ref — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2024

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker was joined by her mom, Andrea, and brother, Austin, making the night a family affair for the Swifts.

Taylor remarkably did not show any sign of fatigue despite going all out for her three-night concert in Indianapolis over the weekend — her final "Eras Tour" shows in the U.S. ahead of the world tour's conclusion in early December.

Interestingly, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was not the only one who realized a sweet gesture for her partner recently since Travis also did everything he could to be there for his girlfriend's final stateside concert despite his game on Monday.

Over the weekend, he made a "last-minute decision" to head directly to Lucas Oil Stadium after football practice just to show his support for his girl. The move was so surprising that even Andrea and Austin were stunned to see Kelce at the concert, as captured in videos Swifties shared online after the weekend shows.

AWWW TRAVIS AND AUSTIN AND ANDREA!!! THAT’S FAMILY!! 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/L7Gp8zwfHZ — Caleigh Miller (@CaleighAMiller) November 4, 2024

"Travis had practice earlier that day and he wasn't even sure if he was going to be able to make it. [Even] Andrea and Austin didn't think Travis was going to be able to make it," a source told Page Six after the NFL player pulled off his sweet gesture for Swift.

"Thankfully, he was able to get out of practice on time and show up," the source added. "It was an amazing surprise and they were thrilled he was able to be there for such an important occasion."

It's safe to assume that the celebrity couple's love language is making time for each other.