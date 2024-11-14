It seems like the set of Ryan Murphy's 2015 series Scream Queens was never light on the behind-the-scenes drama.

After actress Keke Palmer recently came out to confess hostility on set and hurtful racial comments directed towards her, another one of her former co-stars admits to a similar experience.

In Palmer's new book, the memoir/self-help hybrid, "Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative," the 30-year-old recounts a racist remark one of her co-stars made towards her after attempting to calm her down: "Keke, literally, just don't. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?"

"It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn't allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am," Palmer continues in the novel. "I'm not no victim. That's not my storyline, sweetie. I don't care what her a** said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would."

Actress Skyler Samuels, who starred alongside Palmer on the show, attested to Palmer's testimony, claiming she actually helped her out during her own instance of bullying.

Releasing a statement on Instagram, Samuels wrote, "She was brave enough to have my back even though she knew that it might make her a target of bullies on set. I have unending gratitude for the professionalism and kindness Keke showed me. She is a leading lady in this industry who is well aware of her influence, and she uses it for the better."

Though Palmer and Samuels have yet to confirm, fans are certain actresses Lea Michele or Emma Roberts are the perpetrators.

Speaking more to the "Scream Queens" experience, Palmer also noted landing on Murphy's bad side during a scheduling discrepancy. After a miscommunication led to Palmer missing a day on set, she soon received an angry phone call from Murphy, in which he "ripped into her" and told her she was unprofessional.

"It was kind of like I was in the dean's office," she reflected. "He was like, 'I've never seen you behave like this. I can't believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.' "