Actress Keke Palmer is coming clean about her experience working on Ryan Murphy's "Scream Queens" in 2015, which Palmer starred in for two seasons.

According to an LA Times review of Palmer's new book, the memoir/self-help hybrid, "Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative," Palmer recounts a racist remark one of her co-stars made towards her after attempting to calm her down: "Keke, literally, just don't. Who do you think you are? Martin F— Luther King?"

Though Palmer refused to identify which cast member said it, fans speculated it could be Emma Roberts, though others noted that Palmer follows almost all of her former co-stars on Instagram except for Lea Michele. Palmer also starred alongside Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, and Abigail Breslin.

"It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn't allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am," Palmer continues in the novel. "I'm not no victim. That's not my storyline, sweetie. I don't care what her a** said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would."

Speaking more to the "Scream Queens" experience, Palmer also noted landing on Murphy's bad side during a scheduling discrepancy.

After Palmer had been given her shooting schedule, she arranged to fulfill another business obligation on a day off. However, when that day came, production told her that she was actually needed on set.

Deciding to keep her prior obligation, she soon received an angry phone call from Murphy, in which he "ripped into her" and told her she was unprofessional. "It was kind of like I was in the dean's office," she reflected. "He was like, 'I've never seen you behave like this. I can't believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.' "

While Palmer had hoped her time on the show would spark an ongoing relationship with Murphy and his revolving line of projects, the incident seemingly soured those chances.