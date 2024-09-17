Kevin Hart seems uninterested in engaging in any feud with fellow comedian Katt Williams.

In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the 'Ride Along" star addressed his ongoing conflict with Katt Williams, expressing regret over responding to Williams' comments made during his appearance on 'Club Shay Shay' earlier this year.

For context, the 'Friday After Next' actor had accused Hart of being a manufactured success in Hollywood who took movie roles while he was renegotiating deals.

"It's entertainment... If that's what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him," Hart said in an interview with 'The Wall Street Journal.' "I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I'm here cheering for him from afar."

"That's my real energy," the 'Lift' actor said. "I really mean it! That's how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

Read more: Kevin Hart Says He Was Pressured To Do Molly Before Cheating On Eniko In 2017 That Led To Extortion Scandal

During his interview on 'Out of Context,' Hart, 45, also referred to a 2018 appearance on 'The Breakfast Club' where he defended Tiffany Haddish, his co-star in 'Night School' after Williams made negative remarks about her.

"I think there's probably one moment where I've talked about Katt publicly," he said. "We were promoting Night School, and Tiffany was affected by some of the things he said. It was more of a, like, support for her in that moment and some shots at him."

When asked by Charlamagne, 46, if he regretted addressing Williams' allegations, Hart admitted, "Yeah, I should never address him, at all. I don't have to. Like, why? What will it do for me?"

"There's no gain. I look at everything from a business and economic standpoint," he added. "If I'm investing in something, what is my return? ... If I can't answer that question... then it doesn't get energy."

In May, Kevin Hart and Katt Williams both hosted live events streamed on Netflix.

While Hart hosted 'The Roast of Tom Brady,' the 'Friday After Next' actor hosted his own comedy special, 'Katt Williams: Woke Foke' the night before.