During a recent stand-up performance, comedian Katt Williams made a joke about the suspicious 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were found in Diddy's home.

The legal troubles of Sean "Diddy" Combs have been non-stop. The performer has continuously faced a sea of investigations, accusations, and lawsuits. Now, his troubles have made their way onto the comedy stage.

According to 'The Blast,' Williams jokingly criticized Diddy's defense to confiscated bottles of baby oil.

Katt Williams calls Diddy's lawyer dumb and roasts Diddy for allegedly putting drugs in baby oil. pic.twitter.com/LZ9BEtuNTP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 29, 2024

"P. Diddy's dumb*** lawyer said, 'He probably got it at Costco.' Costco hit right back and said, 'We don't even sell baby oil,' " he said. Williams, 53, took his joke a step further, humorously suggesting that the baby oil might not be as innocent as it seems.

"You thinking you getting a massage — [...] you can't even get up. That's why God gave me eczema, I can't even use baby oil," he joked.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, defended his client's bulk purchase, attributing it to Diddy's habit of buying in bulk — as many Americans susceptibly does.

"I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know," Agnifilo explained. "These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do... we can't get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing."

Williams' jokes garnered widespread support on social media, with fans celebrating his humor. One user remarked, "Katt is one of the Horsemen of The Apocalypse. Whole year went off the rails ever since he opened his mouth." However, some fans questioned Diddy's legal defense, asking, "Why [did] Diddy hire a clown for a lawyer instead of a dream team with all that money [?]"

In another jab, the 'Friday After Next' actor shared an AI-generated video that depicted Diddy as a character from the movie 'New Jack City,' hinting at the possibility of Diddy "snitching" on his associates. The clip's caption read, "Diddy [is] about to snitch on everybody."

More accusations surrounding Diddy have come to the surface. Author Elisabeth Ovesen recalled a horrifying story where she was allegedly given as a gift to Diddy.

Many celebrities seem to be remaining quiet on the controversy surrounding the embattled hip hop mogul, except for one.

50 Cent believes that some celeb's silence further prove that Diddy is in fact guilty and were active participants. Others, such as Taye Diggs, said hearing of Diddy's allegations came as a total surprise.