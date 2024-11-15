It seems marriage was never in the cards for heartthrob actor Shemar Moore.

The 54-year-old told 'PEOPLE' that despite his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon being his "partner in crime," he has no desire to tie the knot with her.

Despite Moore welcoming his first child with Dizon, 41, according to him, the two won't be jumping the broom anytime soon.

"I didn't have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me," Moore told the celeb outlet. "I struggle with, 'Who made that rule?' I asked my mother one time. I'm like, 'If people get married, then what's this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You're the most amazing person in the world but sign this.' So you don't trust the person?" he asked.

Although the 'S.W.A.T' star isn't too impressed with the paperwork, the actor spoke to his level of commitment to his girlfriend, seemingly telling the media outlet that he's with her for the long haul without any plan to part ways.

"To me, it's just like tomorrow's not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I'll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope a*s mama, and I'm going to try to be a dope a*s daddy. And we [are] going to do that until God calls my name."

In addition to detailing his commitment to his girlfriend, he also happily welcomes her two children from previous relationships, Charli and Kayden.

"I want to give her the best life. Not just material stuff. Just keep her safe," Moore says of his bae, Dizon. "Keep them all safe. Kaiden, Charli, Frankie, Desiree. Kaiden has his daddy. I respect him. Charli has her daddy. I respect him. I don't step on those toes, but I keep them safe. I mentor them as I can. I try my hardest to make them believe in themselves and watch them fly," the actor explained.

Moore also told the media outlet of the guilt he holds due to expanding his family after the death of his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, who passed away after enduring multiple sclerosis and a heart condition.

"She walks like my mother," Moore says of his daughter, per the celeb outlet. "Jesiree says, 'That's just a baby walk.' I'm like, 'Nah, that's my momma's walk.' I told you my momma had this little waddle. Frankie got the same thing."

The Oakland native added that he spent a lot of time selfishly focusing on his career, "chasing girls and living my life and kicking it with my homies," rather than thinking about settling down.