Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still going strong, despite the rumors of them breaking up.

Good's representative confirmed to TMZ that the couple "are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together."

The rumors came about after Gary With Da Tea said on the Rick Smiley Show that a celebrity gossip Instagram account alleged that Good and Majors had called it quits because now that Majors' career is "back on track," there is "no need for Meagan anymore."

Good and Majors' romance was made public in May 2023, after TMZ received a tip that the pair had started dating. Later that year, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. She had been found unconscious in their shared apartment with a laceration behind her ear and a finger injury.

He was subsequently dropped by Marvel Studios from his role as Kang the Conqueror. While he did not serve time in prison, Majors was sentenced to attending a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Charging $140 For Autographs After Assault And Harassment Conviction

This past summer, Good told PEOPLE magazine that when their romance was made public, Majors was concerned about whether they should "shut it down or not."

"And I was like, 'No, because people have a perception of you that's not true. A perception of who you date that's not true," she recalled saying. "So if this is what it is then at some point they're going to find out."

She added that the actor "actually tried to encourage me to not be with him" because he wanted to "protect" her. But she wouldn't allow that. "I was like, 'My love, first of all, you're dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I've been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless," she said. "So when we got together it was like, this is going to be a lot, but you got the right one."

Read More: Meagan Good Admits 'Every Friend' Told Her Not To Date Jonathan Majors: 'I Have Peace In My Heart'