Jonathan Majors has set a high price for his autographs — and some fans are disappointed.

Majors will make an appearance at the Famous Monsters Fest at the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Sunday, September 15th. The 'Creed III' star will host a meet-and-greet with fans.

The 35-year-old announced that he plans to charge $140 for autographs and $160 for photographs. Fans of Majors have taken to social media to lament about the price. One fan wrote, "I wouldn't get it if he was paying me $140." Another wrote, "Baby, you are not who you think you are."

Others, however, made jokes referencing the fact that Majors was recently replaced by Marvel. One commented, "Y'all won't let him act, he gotta get some bread from something lol."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recast his role of Kang the Conqueror in 'Avengers: Kang of Destiny.' The supervillain, played by Majors, was first introduced in the Disney+ series 'Loki' as "He Who Remains" and later in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023).

When the news was released, Majors remarked, "I'm heartbroken, of course. I love him. I love Kang. Dr. Doom is wicked, though,' per 'Deadline.' The actor was replaced after being charged for assaulting his ex-girlfriend of two years Grace Jabbari.

Following his conviction, the actor was sentenced to a year-long domestic violence program. If he failed to complete the year of mandated counseling, he would face jail time.

Majors reflected on other Marvel actors that have faced legal troubles but still kept their roles. "I think it's fair that Mr. [Robert] Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. [Ezra] Miller has gotten the same treatment," he told 'TMZ.' They're being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level. I didn't really get that."