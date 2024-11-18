Keith Lee has found himself at the center of a viral controversy after his review of FOB Sushi Bar in Seattle.

The TikTok video, which has garnered over 16 million views and 15,000 comments, sparked concerns among fans who claimed to have seen something unusual in his sushi. The discussion quickly gained momentum online, with many questioning Lee's health and speculating about what transpired during his tasting.

In the video, Lee introduced the Seattle restaurant, describing its unique approach to sushi. "The food in this bag is sushi, but sushi done in the most unique way that I've ever seen in my entire life," he said. "I spent $15. The name of this restaurant is FOB Sushi Bar. And it's one of the most recommended places." He went on to explain that the sushi is sold buffet-style by the pound, offering over 30 options. However, due to his shellfish allergy, the TikTok food critic was only able to sample a limited selection. "The only thing for me is that I have a shellfish allergy, so most of the options that they had was fully contained with shellfish," he noted. "But I still managed to get like 10 pieces."

The controversy arose when Lee held up a piece of sashimi halfway through the video. Some viewers claimed to have seen movement on the sushi, sparking a wave of concern. "Your favorite one had a worm on it," one commenter pointed out. Another observed, "At 1:50, the end of your sushi was moving." The comment section quickly filled with similar reactions, with fans pleading for reassurance. "Keith please tell us you're okay this is my biggest fear," one wrote.

Up until recently, Lee had remained silent on the issue, declining to address the claims or respond to speculation. However, on Saturday, November 16, he put fans' minds at ease. In an Instagram Story, he wrote, "I'm healthy, thank you. God bless y'all." The brief message, while not directly addressing the video, seemed to reassure his followers that he was unaffected by the alleged incident.

FOB Sushi Bar, meanwhile, issued a public statement to counter the claims. "Recently a video has been circulating online that claims worms were found in our sashimi. We want to address this claim directly and assure you that it is entirely false," the restaurant stated on Instagram. They attributed the movement seen in the sushi to "natural elasticity" or the pressure of chopsticks, emphasizing their adherence to stringent safety protocols. The restaurant also expressed gratitude for Lee's visit and the support they've received from customers.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on TikTok, with many creators dissecting Lee's video frame by frame. One viewer remarked, "Claims?! It WAVED at us." Another added, "If my sashimi sashshimmys I'm gonna have questions."