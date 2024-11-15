This week on X, a screenshot of a social media exchange between songstresses Lana Del Rey and Lizzo seemingly feuding went viral.

In the screenshot, Lizzo comments on a TikTok of Rey "I'd like to see you back on the charts," to which Rey replies, "I would love to see you run a treadmill."

Lizzo claps back at Lana Del Rey following a comment about her weight:



"I hope that alligator eats your big ***." pic.twitter.com/c4ycyoweBa — Drop Pop (@DropPopNet) November 14, 2024

The spicy exchange sparked much controversy, with many wondering whether or not it was real in the first place.

Rey has took it upon herself to negate the validity of the exchange, commenting on an Instagram post of the screenshot: "I don't think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one, or a Twitter, very random."

Lana Del Rey addresses photoshopped TikTok comments of a fake feud between herself and Lizzo:



“I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one, or a Twitter, very random.” pic.twitter.com/91edUwkB7n — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2024

The screenshot was originally uploaded by celebrity gossip account @DropPopNet, which previously described itself as a parody account in its bio. That didn't stop social media from finding the fake exchange hilarious, adding in their own two cents.

Plssss 😭😭 don’t do this to me bc I really thought this was so real — ruee 🪐✨「 SILVIN 」 (@rueeVT) November 14, 2024

Who’s dropping the diss track first? My money’s on Lizzo — Lumi (@Lumitwx) November 14, 2024

Lizzo has yet to comment on the matter, instead choosing to direct her focus on her newfound fitness journey. She is also one of the many celebrities to lead the voyage away from Elon Musks' X, instead taking their accounts to the replacement social media app, Bluesky.

"I hate the internet," Lizzo shared. "I joined Bluesky cus we're leaving toxicity in 2024." She is joined by fellow celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Lemon, who also deactivated their X accounts.