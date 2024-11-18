Jaleel White, best known for portraying the iconic character Steve Urkel on the beloved sitcom 'Family Matters,' is reflecting on his time on the show in his upcoming memoir, 'Growing Up Urkel.'

In the book, White reveals how his wardrobe evolved during his years playing the awkward yet endearing character. He shares that, as he matured, show executives instructed him to wear looser jeans to obscure what they referred to as a noticeable "bulge."

White recalls being told, "Let's get rid of the suspenders. Lower his pants, too. Oh and ... It's getting a bit uncomfortable watching him in tight jeans. There's a, uh ... bulge." He explained that this shift in wardrobe came toward the later seasons of the show, when he had outgrown much of Urkel's signature geeky attire, including the high-waisted, tight-fitting jeans that had been a hallmark of the character.

Reflecting on the physical demands of the role, White, who was just 13 when the series began in 1989, said it became increasingly difficult to play the character as he got older. By the time the series wrapped in 1998, he was 22 and found it "physically painful" to maintain Urkel's iconic high-pitched voice. He described the tight jeans as so restrictive that he had to "peel" them off "like a banana" at the end of filming days.

In addition to the challenges of portraying Urkel, White opened up about nearly quitting the series before its conclusion. Despite the strain of playing the role, he acknowledged that producers were determined to keep the show running as long as possible.

White also shared anecdotes outside of 'Family Matters' during a recent appearance on 'The Viall Files' podcast, including a candid moment about his lack of invitations to high-profile events, such as Sean "Diddy" Combs' White Parties. "I never got invited to any parties," he said. "I constantly say, 'Rejection is God's protection.' I got left off the White Party list; I never really went out of my way to get myself invited to any of those things anyway. That's the way it is."

While reflecting on the ups and downs of his career, White also discussed his personal life. In May 2024, he married Nicoletta Ruhl after going public with their relationship in 2022. He is also the proud father of his 15-year-old daughter, Samaya, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Bridget Hardy.