Jaleel White recently opened up about his decision to turn down the chance to reboot 'Family Matters,' despite Netflix's interest in reviving the beloved series after the success of 'Fuller House.' In a promo clip for his memoir, 'Growing Up Urkel,' White shared the backstory and explained why he felt the project was not a good fit.

"Somewhere around 2013, 2014, I was approached by one of our former producers that Netflix had interest in doing a reboot of 'Family Matters' on the heels of 'Fuller House' having done so well. And that didn't make any sense to me," White explained. He emphasized that the show's unique charm shouldn't have to conform to a model based on another series' success.

"I didn't feel that it was right for us to have to copy what 'Full House' had done to fit inside someone's business model to capture the magic that made our show make sense," White said. Instead, he envisioned a reboot inspired by the real-life events that led to the show's creation. "What I imagine for any reboot effort would be inspired by what really happened. How 'Family Matters' came to pass is actually a greater story than what was made up inside the show," he added.

The 47-year-old actor also reflected on his journey as Steve Urkel, sharing how the show shifted unexpectedly to focus on his character. "The show was never intended for me to be the star," he revealed. White described his experiences growing up both on set and in public school as compelling stories in their own right.

However, not everyone shared White's vision. He recounted a conversation with a former executive producer who dismissed his perspective, saying, "That person told me that no one has interest in my 'memoirs.' " Undeterred, White pointed to the passage of time as proof of his story's appeal. "But here we are 12 years later, and I think there's some people that might be interested in those memoirs," he said confidently.

'Family Matters' originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1997 before moving to CBS for its final season. Centered on the Winslow family in Chicago, the show became a cultural touchstone, with White's portrayal of the nerdy yet lovable Steve Urkel transforming him into a breakout star. The ensemble cast included Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, and Darius McCrary, among others.