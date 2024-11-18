Josh Brolin recently opened up about a memorable moment with his stepmother, Barbra Streisand, during a time when he was still drinking.

In an interview with 'The Times' to promote his forthcoming memoir, 'From Under the Truck,' Brolin reflected on his struggles with addiction and a candid remark from Streisand that left a lasting impression.

Brolin recalled an occasion when he visited the home of his father, James Brolin, and Streisand. During the visit, he asked Streisand for a glass of wine. Her response was blunt: "But aren't you a drunk?" While some might have been taken aback, Brolin appreciated her straightforwardness. "There's nothing I ultimately appreciate more in anybody than an ability to just say it, regardless of the reaction," he said.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for roles in 'No Country for Old Men' and 'Avengers: Endgame,' has been sober since 2013. Brolin explained that his decision to quit drinking came after waking up outside his house following a night of heavy drinking. The incident occurred just before he visited his grandmother's deathbed, where he realized he was at a crossroads in life.

"I knew that was going to be the last time I drank," he told 'The Times.'

Soon after, he entered rehab and joined Alcoholics Anonymous.

Reflecting on his journey to sobriety, Brolin, 56, shared, "I love being sober. I have more fun. There's nothing that I go through that I am absolutely certain wouldn't be worse if I was drinking." He also remarked on the sense of clarity and balance he's gained over the years. "I like getting older. It's like a great excuse to finally go, 'OK, just mellow out, you don't need to constantly spin.' "

'From Under the Truck' delves into his experiences with addiction, relationships, and fatherhood, offering readers an intimate look at his life. Described by HarperCollins as "audacious and riveting," the book explores themes of life and death with surprising insight.

It will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and is available for preorder now.