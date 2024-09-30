Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her late 'A Star is Born' co-star Kris Kristofferson on Sunday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special," wrote Streisand. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

Krisofferson and Streisand starred in the 1976 remake of 'A Star Is Born,' the role for which Kristofferson earned a Golden Globe Award in 1977.

Streisand, 82, continued to reminisce on a recent performance she'd asked Kristofferson to join her on stage for.

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, "Lost Inside Of You." He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause," she wrote. "It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Streisand and Kristofferson's version of the film featured "Evergreen" as the film's main love theme, written by Streisand.

The country music singer passed away in his home on Saturday. He was 88.

His death was announced in a statement posted to his Instagram account by his family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home." they wrote.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him," they added. "Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."

Kristofferson, born in Brownsville, Texas, crafted his musical career with an unmistakable blend of poignant storytelling, raw emotion, and literary prowess. He was known for his songwriting and poetic ability to capture the complexity of human experiences—songs of loneliness, love, and redemption.

He had an extraordinary ability to blend folk, rock, and country music to create anthems that resonated across generations.