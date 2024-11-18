When Drew Barrymore went through a bad breakup, she went to her "Charlie's Angels" co-star and real-life friend Lucy Liu for support — by hiding in her bushes.

Liu, 55, shared the story of how she "found" Barrymore, 49, in her bushes during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" where she was promoting her new Christmas movie "Red One."

"She rang the gate and she was hiding and I came out. I was like, 'Where ... I don't see anyone here'," Liu recalled.

"And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you're like, 'I don't want him to see me here.' Remember?" Liu said.

"And I was like, 'What are you doing? Get in the house'," Liu said. "She was hiding literally in the bushes."

"Can you please hide in mine next time too?" Liu's "Red One" co-star Kiernan Shipka asked.

Barrymore explained that she had been hoping to spend the night at Liu's house because she was feeling "depressed" about the breakup.

"There's nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends," she said. "I don't know what it is for guys. I hope it's your guy friends and you go, 'Come over, I'm gonna take you for a drink'."

