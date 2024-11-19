Tyrese took to social media Monday, November 18 with a special message for the mothers of both his children, prompting fans to call him "Jody in real life," his character from 'Baby Boy.'

The actor and musician stated that when it comes to the life he earned, he isn't giving it up for anybody — be it friends, family, or any woman he'd ever marry in the future for that matter.

In the clip, the 45-year-old — who has become known for his emotional online monologues — appears somewhat vexed, explaining to the world just how far he'd go to keep what's his.

"I earned this life," the superstar began. "I ain't never gonna let anybody make me feel bad about the life I live. And Imma' tell you right now, baby mama number 1 and 2... if you ain't learned already, I ain't giving you s**t. Just like I fought to earn this life, Imma' fight to keep it. I'm not giving it away to nobody, can't nobody take this.

"Imma' shoot, stab, and kill over mine," the 'Baby Boy' star continued. "And Imma' protect this bottom line at all costs. I've earned it — and I'm gonna protect it. Imma' protect it as hard as I've earned it.

"That goes for my homies, everybody in my family, anybody I ever marry again. If you think I'm bout' to just give it to you," he gestured, "after I worked this hard to get it," the NAACP Image Award-winner added, shaking his head.

Fans have grown somewhat accustomed to the "Lately" crooner's public rants, and judging by the replies in the comment section, viewers feel like this is business as usual.

"Not today Tyrese, we are not doing this with you," one fan wrote alongside a facepalm emoji. "He Jody in REAL life," a second poked, referring to his lead role in the 2001 cult-classic John Singleton film, 'Baby Boy,' which follows a 20-year-old Black man dealing with the social ills of urban adulthood. "What more do you want from me button," a third joked regarding his previous tearful rant. "CRYrese," a fourth poked.

The "Sweet Lady" vocalist seemingly darted his words towards everyone in his life, but called out his baby mothers in particular, Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell, per 'HotNewHipHop.'

Gibson has two daughters with ex-wife Mitchell, Shayla, 17, and one with ex-wife Lee, Soraya, 6.