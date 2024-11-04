Tyrese Gibson may be known for his soulful vocals and prestigious acting career, but he captured the attention of X users in a very bizarre way over the weekend.

On Nov. 3, the singer posted a lengthy 55-minute rant to his X account where he talked about several topics and, at other times, remained completely silent. At the beginning of the video, he can be seen walking around before taking off his hat and not saying a word.

Close to the minute mark, he begins to talk about Kamala Harris and says that despite the narrative that has been created, he does not know of a Black man that is not voting for Harris.

"Me, as a Black man, I am fully, fully in support of the President of the United States being a Black woman," he say in the clip.

Gibson then switched his attention to the outfit he was wearing and how his bell-bottom outfit broke the internet. In a weird twist, he then points to his stairs and then shares how he married his ex-wife, Samantha, on the stairs before she decided to divorce him in 2020.

"I got married on these stairs, she packed up all 50 boxes right here in the foyer. She covered up the Ring camera with a COVID mask at the time and she left me. She never came back," he added.

Gibson then shared how he started work on an album that he never wanted to work on before launching into other bizarre rants.

The internet, while admittedly felt bad for Gibson, did not want to take part in his 55-minute rant fest.

"Chile I thought this was the full baby boy movie for free. Nevermind," commented one person.

Gibson has not shared any thoughts on the criticism that he has gotten since the rant was published and his social media channels have remained quiet since its release. There is no indication as to what inspired the Iliad-like rant.

