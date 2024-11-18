A man identified as Gene Deal, who said he was Diddy's bodyguard during the trial for the 1999 New York nightclub shooting in which Jennifer Lopez was also involved, is making shocking revelations related to the case.

One of the most impactful claims is that the businessman and rapper performed an animal sacrifice hours before the verdict, which ultimately cleared him of what happened that night.

This is one of the stories featured in the documentary 'The Honorable Shyne,' which premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, November 18. According to the former bodyguard and then-aspiring urban artist, Diddy was on his way to court to hear the verdict in the case when he suddenly asked his driver to stop in Central Park.

Shyne was a young artist signed to Bad Boy, the rapper's record label. That night, he was with Diddy and was the only one sentenced in the case.

According to Deal, Diddy allegedly asked the driver to stop at a specific location on the streets crossing the New York City park. Then, the artist reportedly got out of the car and met with a man holding a Bible. Diddy knelt, and the man began burning something and surrounding him with smoke. Deal believes they were burning sage.

The man then allegedly started praying, touched Diddy, and later told him to grab a white bird that was in a cage. The artist reportedly threw the bird into the air and then slammed it to the ground. The former bodyguard added that the ritual ended then, and Diddy left.

Shortly after, that same day, Diddy was found not guilty of attempted bribery and illegal weapons possession, charges that could have earned him up to 15 years in prison.

In contrast, Shyne was found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal firearm possession and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In the documentary, Shyne claims that Diddy made him take the blame and that it was all part of the artist's "demonic" plot.

--Originally appeared on 'Latin Times.'