Snoop Dogg proved he was the king of roasts when he lobbed a searing burn at comedian Dave Blunt.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a clip from one of Blunt's recent performances, where he was seated on stage.

Blunt had been holding a cup during that time, and when he went to put the cup down, he realized he couldn't reach the stage floor to do so.

"I can't put down the cup!" Blunt had exclaimed several times over as he maneuvered his body to get into a position where he could reach the floor.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper had some choice words for Blunt himself in his Instagram caption.

"Well put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup (sic)," he wrote, poking fun at Blunt and his physique, which the showman frequently incorporates into his shows. Unfortunately, the comedian never did set his cup down on the stage floor, at least not in the video Snoop shared.

Blunt is a funnyman who's known for some of his over-the-top behavior that he uses in tandem with physical comedy to elicit laughs from fans.

It's nothing new for Snoop to share memes, jokes, and other funny content to his social media pages. But recently, he showed off a softer side to the world while thanking his wife for everything she's done for him.

On Oct. 29, the rapper released the music video "My Everything," about wife Shante Broadus, as Snoop got romantic while breaking down his feelings for his special lady.

"I showed you how a gangster will show you some real love / Pull up on you at your job drop you off at the club / The way I'm real about you, feel about you, nobody does," Snoop rapped in the song.