The American artist Saafir passed away on November 19 at the age of 54, following a decade-long struggle with severe health problems. Known for his raspy voice and unique fusion of rap and jazz, Saafir was considered one of the best rappers of his generation.

The news of his death was shared on Instagram by fellow rapper Xzibit and later confirmed by Saafir's son, whose legal name was Reggie Gibson. According to family accounts, Saafir died surrounded by loved ones.

What Happened to Saafir?

While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, it is known that Saafir had been dealing with significant health issues for years. Many of these stemmed from complications after back surgery.

In his post, Xzibit explained that Saafir passed away in the morning and called for support for the artist's family.

"Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can't even explain what I'm feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now. Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That's all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro. REST IN POWER Saafir The Saucee Nomad."

Saafir's son, Lil Saafir, also shared the message, while fans flooded social media, revisiting childhood photos that Lil Saafir had posted with his father.

Who Was Saafir?

Hailing from Oakland, California, Saafir rose to prominence in the 1990s with his distinctive lyrical style and innovative approach to rap. He was a member of groups like The Click and collaborated with prominent West Coast artists.

His best-known album, Boxcar Sessions (1994), is considered a classic in underground rap, praised for its lyrical complexity and seamless fusion of rap, jazz, and funk. Saafir was also part of the influential Death Row Records collective, placing him alongside legendary names in the rap world.

Saafir was part of the same generation of rappers as Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, and The Notorious B.I.G. He shared both a friendship and professional relationship with Tupac during their time at Death Row Records. The two often crossed paths musically and even shared a house for a time.

Although their styles differed, they shared a deep passion for hip-hop as a means of expression. Saafir witnessed some of the most pivotal moments of Tupac's career, including his struggles and meteoric rise to fame.

In recent years, Saafir had stepped away from the music scene due to his ongoing health challenges.

