It seems like Chris Brown just can't get enough of his former flame, Karrueche Tran.

The R&B crooner caused a stir when he liked his ex-girlfriend's Instagram post, leaving fans wondering if the pair could be rekindling their romance.

Despite the love Brown has been receiving from his fans on tour, his heart might still belong to Tran. Eagle-eyed followers spotted the singer's like on a photo Tran posted on Oct. 28, where she rocked a white dress with her sleek pixie cut to a Variety event.

"What a beautiful evening celebrating the POWER OF WOMEN," Tran captioned her photo. Accompanying the caption was the message that Brown had "hearted" the post.

The interaction set social media abuzz with speculation about the former couple's relationship status. Fans couldn't help but wonder if Karrueche had finally unblocked her ex, considering their rocky past.

The on-again, off-again couple dated from 2010 to 2015, during which time Brown faced legal troubles, including a stint in jail for assaulting his other ex, Rihanna. He also welcomed a child with another woman around the same time.

Read more: Chris Brown Claims Everybody Wished Quavo Died Instead Of Takeoff In New Track

In 2017, Tran took their rocky relationship to new heights by filing a temporary restraining order against the singer, accusing him of physical abuse and threatening behavior as well as stalking, including promises to "take her out" at that time.

The highly publicized court filing made headlines, and it took three attempts to serve Brown with the order. A judge ultimately granted Tran a five-year restraining order, which required Brown to stay 100 yards away from her, her mother, and her brother. The order expired in 2022. Now, it seems that Brown juts can't stay away.

In April, Karrueche found herself caught in the middle of a diss track battle between Brown and rapper Quavo. The 'Claws' star made it clear that she wanted "no part" of the rappers' feud, but it's evident that Breezy still has her on his mind.