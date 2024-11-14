Chris Brown's former manager Tina Davis spoke with Nandoleaks about the musician's method for success, as well as their bizarre experience of parents pushing their kids onto the star.

Davis maintained that "everybody loved him" and described him as a "sweetheart," which led to parents doing whatever it took to get their daughters in the good graces of the renowned R&B star.

His ex-manager also explained how the road to stardom was slightly different, seeing as though there was no solid form of "social media" during a time when the musician was struggling to get onto the radio due to domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The host stated that he liked that Brown "proved you could come back after being canceled," referencing Rihanna's abuse allegations against the singer dating back to 2009, prompting the former manager to explain how they navigated the rough patch.

"No one would play him on the radio," Davis told the host. "At that point you had to have radio. There were no... different other platforms for you to use to break — no TikTok — Twitter wasn't even around really, it was just starting. It was hard to try and get him over that hump."

"Before it happened, everyone loved him!" the former manager exclaimed. "Kids... parents were dropping their kids off at hotels like, 'Go get Chris Brown!' I'm like, 'If you don't put your daughter back in your car. Stop.' Parents were sending their kids to the hotel! It was that bad."

She continued: "Because he was a sweetheart to the world. They're like, 'He's a good kid, I want you to marry this kid. Go get him.' "

Both the host and Davis agreed that the public is largely unaware that this is common among parents when it comes to some successful artists, revealing that in that case, they're willing to push those boundaries.

"Parents do that! Yes! It's ridiculous," Davis exclaimed. "Fortunately, him, his mom, and all of us... we weren't with that. We were like, 'No. Take your child and leave.' We would have security handle it."

Rihanna later opened up about the abuse allegations and the repercussions of the harrowing domestic violence incident in an interview with 'Vanity Fair' in 2015. The surfacing of a picture of her bruised face led the media outlet to ask about becoming "a poster child for victims of domestic abuse."

"Well, I just never understood that, like how the victim gets punished over and over," she told the outlet that October. "It's in the past, and I don't want to say, 'Get over it,' because it's a very serious thing that is still relevant; it's still real."