Chris Brown has debuted a surprising new look, and it's getting mixed reviews from his fans.

On Sunday, Brown shared a new selfie with his 144 million Instagram followers.

In the snap posted via his Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old R&B singer could be seen posing in front of a mirror with a completely shaved head.

The "Run It" hitmaker opted to go without a shirt, flaunting his tattoo-covered body and chiseled abs.

"Fresh start," Brown captioned the image. "Studio then stadiums."

Brown's new photo was reposted by The Shade Room's Instagram account, where it has received over 250,000 likes.

A number of Instagram users did not appear to be big fans of his style switch-up and claimed that Brown looked like a prison inmate with his new look.

"This is not it," one person commented. "Looking like an inmate."

Another commenter claimed, "He look[s] like he just served 9 years."

"This just pissed me off," a third user wrote, while another ordered Brown to "put it back right now!"

"This is the first time I have not been attracted to Chris Brown," a different fan lamented.

However, many others appear to be digging Brown's latest style experimentation.

"It's giving 'Prison Break,'" one fan noted, referring to the TV series starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell. "I love that show."

"He really eats every hairstyle," a second person wrote.

Some fans were confused by the negative comments, pointing out that Brown still looks "fine."

"And he STILL fine. Bald head and all," one comment read. "Hell is wrong with y'all."

Another fan noted that Brown's hair had likely been damaged by dye or heat, so he decided to chop it all off and grow healthy locks.

"He [is] still fine [as f**k, I don't care]," the user commented. "Us as women be having to big chop sometimes, and his was fried, dyed, and laid to the side. He probably just wanted a fresh start."

Brown debuted his new look just days after a fan revealed that he wrote her a heartfelt note for her wedding.

Earlier this month, a fan named Brittany shared via a video on Instagram that she sent Brown an invitation to her upcoming wedding.

However, the woman joked that the singer sent back the invitation because he was "heartbroken" that she was getting married.

The woman also included a hilarious photo showing her posing with a sad-looking Brown during his meet and greet at one of his "11:11" tour stops.'

"He looks so hurt," Brittany captioned the image.

But while he won't be able to attend the event, Brown did sign her wedding guestbook during the meet and greet.

"Congrats on your beautiful eternity and life together. Much love and blessings, Chris Brown," read the singer's handwritten note for his fan.

"Yaw I'm glad he finally came around, I was worried for a minute!" Brittany jokingly captioned the video.

She added, "I thought Chris was going to hold a grudge about me getting married on him after all these years together, but I'm glad he didn't and we worked it all out in the end!"