The former N-Dubz star, 35, spilled the beans on her personal life in Tuesday's episode of "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" She went on to explain that she hasn't had sex in over three years, revealing that she's, in fact, demisexual.

The 36-year-old singer admitted that even the idea of sleeping with someone sickens her "physically." Tulisa opened up about her past trauma caused by a leaked sex tape that has caused her to see relationships differently, but she also shared her experiences with her campmates.

Tulisa was tragically involved in a major legal row in 2012 when her former boyfriend, Justin Edwards, distributed an X-rated tape without her authority. Looking back then, she remembered the feeling of being judged and ashamed, a battle she says still impacts her relationships now.

Speaking about her dating history, Tulisa, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: "I'm proper guarded. Although she attempted the celebrity dating app Raya, she said she has never gone on a date through there.

"I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone," she said while emphasizing that physical attraction isn't necessary.

Describing herself as a "slow burner," Tulisa said previously that she will stay celibate because she wants to feel "a connection" before having sex. "I'm not an overly sexualized person. For me, it's all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way," she added.

Her frank comments have attracted attention and debate about demisexuality, "a sexual orientation in which a person does not feel sexual attraction unless they form a strong emotional bond with their sexual partner."

Tulisa later spoke about how the leaked tape felt like "virtual rape" in a chat with Olivia Attwood on her podcast. She said she's relieved to be able to face the past, noting each painful step has helped her grow.

That journey has been clearly traumatic, but Tulisa never loses a sense of hope. She uttered, "All pain is growth. I wouldn't be the person I am today without them."

"I'm A Celebrity" airs every weekday at 9PM on ITV1.