Actor Jaleel White has shared new details about a professional disagreement with Will Smith that occurred in the late 1990s.

In his memoir, 'Growing Up Urkel,' the 'Family Matters' star recounted the story of a project he pitched to Smith during that era. The series initially showed promise of being approved, but White explained that decisions made by those in Smith's team at the time led to its rejection. Smith's firing of his head of television further complicated matters, according to White's agents and advisors, who informed him the project would not progress.

As noted by 'Us Weekly,' White wrote:

"I should have called Will directly, and the truth was, I wanted to work with Will, badly."

He went on to elaborate:

"Will was becoming such a big star, so fast, that I didn't have the nerve to call his phone myself months later and ask, 'Hey, man, why'd you fire your head of TV? My agent said there was no deal to be made. They're offering me this show at UPN and I know in my heart this premise is weaker than ours.' "

Instead of confronting Smith directly, White opted for what seemed to be a safer route. He signed on for the sitcom 'Grown Ups,' which aired for a single season in 1999. Reflecting on his decision, White wrote:

"My decision to go with Grown Ups instead of exploring a show with Will Smith — sticking to my guns and being patient with the process basically ended my and Will's relationship. There were no more invites to his house or his movie sets, no more calls to say, 'What's up?'"

Looking back, White shared his thoughts on how the fallout shaped their dynamic, telling 'Us Weekly': "When I got the opportunity to nearly work with him, [I now] go back and look at the number of people that conspired to make sure that we did not speak directly any further. It sucks for me. But as long as I got it out and I got to express it, that's once again in one of those areas where the book just becomes therapeutic."