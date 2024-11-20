Kendra Wilkinson is ready to re-enter the dating scene, but she's hit a roadblock. The exclusive dating app Raya won't approve her application.

Speaking to 'PEOPLE' at the American Reality Television Awards on Monday, November 18, Wilkinson shared her frustration.

"I tried to get on Raya, and it's been four years on the waiting list," she said. "I swear to God and they will not let me in."

She joked: "So the universe is basically saying, 'We're not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in.' "

The former 'Girls Next Door' star hasn't let the app's rejection stop her entirely. Wilkinson explained what she's seeking in a partner, revealing she wants more than casual flings.

"I have a couple boo things scattered all over L.A. I need a little bit of a level-up now," she told the outlet.

"Just because I have a little sex every now and then, doesn't make them more than that. So I am looking for a little bit more than that now. I'm definitely ready now."

Wilkinson's recent connections appear to follow a long period of celibacy. Back in January, she revealed she hadn't been intimate with anyone since her 2019 divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett.

Now 39, Wilkinson admitted to 'Page Six' in October that navigating the dating world feels foreign to her.

"I have no idea how to date," she confessed. "I'm finally saying, 'OK, my kids are in a good place, I'm in a good place. Is it time to start dating? Yes, it is.' "

Wilkinson hinted that her dating journey might be documented in future projects, teasing,

"There's a couple things that the audience hasn't seen me do yet — one of them is dating. No one has seen me date yet."

Wilkinson, who was married to Baskett from 2009 to 2019, shares two children with her ex: Hank Randall Baskett IV, 14, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 10. She recently told 'Page Six' that her kids are thriving, saying they are "doing amazing."