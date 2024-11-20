Former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Sharelle Rosado recently split. But up until now, it was unclear why they decided to go their separate ways.

Now, sources indicate that the reason for their breakup was another woman, who Rosado allegedly found in bed with her ex-fiancée.

Johnson has since worked tirelessly to win Rosado back, all the while avoiding addressing the real reason behind the breakup.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, who spoke with sources close to the couple, Rosado also caught the alleged cheating on camera, though none of it has been made public as of yet.

Rosado had previously shared news of the split through X in October.

"Chad and I are no longer together, please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies," she wrote.

Following the announcement, which The Neighborhood Talk also shared, a follower replied "Thanks sis! I will kindly slide in his DMs."

"Hope you don't catch nothing sis," Rosado replied at the time.

There were no further details about who Johnson had been found with at the time, nor if that had been the only reason behind the couple's falling out.

Interestingly, Rosado previously confirmed that she cheated on her first husband with Johnson.

Speaking on her podcast 'Humble Baddies', she explained how she "actually cheated on my ex-husband with Chad. I wouldn't say cheat because I mentally checked out. I was done."

But it isn't something she would do again, having grown older and wiser since then.

"At the age I'm at now, I felt like it was wrong because I should have ended that relationship fully. I was younger and at that time I was focused on myself and trying to get over everything that I went through and if I would go back I probably wouldn't have did what I did but it happened," she explained. "I can't go back and change it."