The Illinois Supreme Court has overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction, effectively clearing the actor of charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in Chicago, Illinois, in 2019.

Smollett had maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

The 'Empire' alum's appeal centered on the involvement of a special prosecutor. His legal team argued that the Cook County state's attorney's decision to drop the charges should have been final, making the special prosecutor's intervention inappropriate. The state's highest court heard arguments on the matter in September before ultimately siding with Smollett.

"Today we resolve a question about the State's responsibility to honor the agreements it makes with defendants," the court wrote in documents obtained by 'Fox News Digital.' "Specifically, we address whether a dismissal of a case by nolle prosequi allows the State to bring a second prosecution when the dismissal was entered as part of an agreement with the defendant and the defendant has performed his part of the bargain. We hold that a second prosecution under these circumstances is a due process violation, and we therefore reverse defendant's conviction."

Smollett's case became a financial and legal spectacle, with the 42-year-old reportedly spending $3 million on appeals to clear his name. The initial charges were dropped after Smollett completed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond, but the situation reignited when a grand jury, led by a special prosecutor, reinstated charges.

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Smollett had allegedly paid $3,500 to Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, two Nigerian-American brothers who worked with him on Fox's series 'Empire,' to carry out the staged attack. Testimony from the brothers claimed Smollett gave detailed instructions, including orders to use racial and homophobic slurs and to reference Donald Trump's "MAGA country."

Smollett, however, firmly maintained his innocence, testifying, "There was no hoax."

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett on five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, though he served only six before being released pending appeal, alongside 30 months of probation and $130,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago for its extensive investigation. Chicago authorities claimed the investigation into Smollett's report cost taxpayers significant resources and time.

An appellate court later upheld the California native's conviction, rejecting arguments that his earlier agreement with Cook County prosecutors guaranteed he would not face further charges. Smollett's legal team argued how the justice system treated him unfairly due to racial and political bias — a sentiment Smollett echoed publicly as he continued to defend his innocence.