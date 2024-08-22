Lee Daniels remains in Jussie Smollett's corner.

Back in 2019, Jussie Smollett, a Black and gay actor, alleged that he was assaulted by two men who, while they attacked him physically, threw racist and homophobic slurs at him in a downtown Chicago neighborhood.

However, in 2022, authorities determined that the entire situation was a hoax, fabricated by Smollett himself. It was determined that Smollett, now 42, paid two brothers $3,000 to deliberately attack him.

Following the court's 2022 verdict, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months felony probation, and several monetary punishments.

To this day, the issue of whether Smollett faked the hate crime is debated by many. Whatever happened during the altercation, Lee Daniels confirms that he is still a friend to Smollett.

According to 'Complex,' Daniels confirmed that he would work with Smollett again without hesitation.

The film producer and director was interviewed on 'The Breakfast Club.' During his appearance he was asked if he would ever work with Smollett again, having worked with him on Fox's hit series 'Empire.'

"I'd work with him again, I'd cast him in something. He was a son to me," Daniels, 64, said.

When Daniels thinks of Smollett, he is not thinking of him in terms of the legal trouble he has found himself in and, allegedly, created for himself. Daniels shared with the morning radio show hosts that he barely understands what happened himself.

"Honestly, I don't know what to believe. People say he didn't do it, he did do it. God bless him on his journey," Daniels stated.

This is a change from what was originally said of their relationship around the time of the original hearings. According to 'TMZ,' the Academy Award nominated director and Smollett were not on speaking terms shortly after speculation surrounding the attack's legitimacy began to circulate.

Now, the two are reportedly in communication again.

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett on five felony counts of disorderly conduct, per 'PBS,' a charge that can be filed in the state of Illinois when an individual is untruthful to police. He served six days behind bars as he was released while he filed an appeal.

A grand jury subsequently restored his convictions, therefore, the actor was required to finish his original sentence of 150 days in jail.

The 'Associated Press' reported he began his sentence in March 2022 separated from other detainees in protective custody and watched by security cameras and an officer.