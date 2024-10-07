Jussie Smollett has finally broken his silence on the financial strain he endured following the backlash of the hate crime hoax he allegedly staged back in 2019. Today, the actor is still defending his innocence.

Smollett famously approached the Chicago Police Department to report a hate crime, which police allege he actually staged earlier that morning. Police allege that the crime was staged alongside two Nigerian-American brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who also worked with him on the set of Fox's series, 'Empire.' In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight,' the star claims he poured out a jaw-dropping $3 million into conducting appeals for his case.

The 42-year-old spoke bluntly throughout the interview, detailing the steps he took in order to get his life back on track. Smollett expressed that although he isn't a fan of interviews, he knows what he has to do.

When the host asked the star what he'd say to critics who have a negative view of him and say he doesn't deserve a second chance in Hollywood, he stated that once he removes his "ego" he can understand how the public may feel.

"I've stood by — not my truth but the truth — the entire time for almost six years. I haven't switched my story up, I haven't changed anything I ever said," the actor clarified. "People tend to think that I somehow fooled them, when in actuality, it was the other way around."

After detailing his charges, including being found guilty on five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct for submitting a false report to Chicago police, the host asked where that stands now, to which he responded that they're "still fighting" and "it's still hard."

"I want to have all of these things in my life, and I don't want to have a felony on my record for something that I didn't do," the actor stated, regarding things in life he still aspires to accomplish, including adopting a child.

He added: "That's what we're fighting for. It would be easier if I had in fact done this to say that I did it. I wouldn't have spent almost $3 million of my own money. I wouldn't have had a trial."

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, followed by probation, and was also ordered to pay restitution to the city of Chicago.

That said, the actor is now back to work as he joins Vivica A. Fox in his self-directed film, 'The Last Holliday,' set to be shown in select AMC theaters, per 'ET.'