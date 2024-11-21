Future is minding his own business despite being semi-involved in one of the year's biggest rap feuds.

Journalist Elliott Wilson shared quotes from an unreleased GQ interview on Instagram on Wednesday. In those quotes, Future was asked about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite it being highly publicized, Future says that he knows nothing about it.

"There was a beef? I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man," he said.

Drake and Lamar have seen an escalation in their feud after Lamar released the song "Like That" earlier this year with Future and Metro Boomin as a response to Drake's song "First Person Shooter" from last year, where it is claimed that J. Cole, Lamar, and Drake are the big three in rap music. Future admitted he was hurt he wasn't considered a top three rapper.

"He said 'Big Three' on my song. [...] I'm supposed to be the one who gets mad; I'm still confused about that," Future said of the experience.

"That's what was so f--ked up about the sh-t. To the point where I'm so player that I ain't even said anything to the public about how I feel about it. Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song?" Future continued.

He went on to say that if anyone should have been mad, it should have been him.

"So y'all just forgot about me, I ain't part of this Big Three, I'm nobody on my song, man. If I didn't get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it," the rapper concluded.

Metro Boomin also spoke about the song and the feud between him and Drake in the same interview, saying that it was normal to fall out with someone, but this fallout just had an audience.

"Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me. But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it's like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y'all fell out over something? It happens every day. It's just regular sh-t. This just happens to have an audience," he said.

Since the release of the songs "Like That" and First Person Shooter", both Drake and Lamar have traded jabs over the last year with Drake releasing the songs "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," while Lamar released "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" before culminating in the release of "Not Like Us."

