Friends of Jennifer Aniston are expressing worry over her relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, citing concerns about his financial struggles.

Aniston, 56, who has been dating Curtis for about a year, is reportedly offering full support to Curtis despite reports that his Manhattan property has been a significant money drain.

According to Radar Online, Curtis has struggled to rent out his two-bedroom, two-bath loft-like condo in New York City since April 2025, initially listing it for $9,000 a month and later for $10,500. The rental listings were removed in November 2025.

In December, Curtis paid off a lien of approximately $29,500 on the property that dated back to March 2024. He is now reportedly trying to sell the condo for $1.5 million.

"Jen doesn't see financial issues as a mark against a person's character and is ready to help Jim live his best life," a source close to the couple told Radar Online. "She's already talking about how she can help him build his profile after the book launch and TV appearances."

Curtis recently appeared on the Today show to promote his latest book. Friends fear Aniston's generosity could leave her vulnerable.

"When Jen is in someone's corner, she's all in," the source said. "Her friends appreciate this about her, but they worry it makes her vulnerable. They're not telling her to end the relationship but want her to be cautious."

Curtis has more or less moved into Aniston's $21 million Los Angeles mansion, according to reports.

Aniston's friends hope she will take their concerns seriously but say she remains optimistic about Curtis and their future together.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Furniture Shopping in NYC Following Apartment Hunt

In separate news by Daily Mail, Aniston and Curtis were reportedly seen shopping for furniture at ROOM Luxury Furniture & Lighting in Tribeca this week, following their recent apartment viewings in Manhattan.

The 57-year-old Aniston and 50-year-old Curtis braved the cold northeast weather to browse luxury home furnishings. Aniston was dressed casually in loose jeans, a dark sweater, and a gray scarf, wearing lightly tinted round glasses and carrying an olive wool coat and Curtis's black cane. Curtis wore blue jeans paired with a gray jacket, a fringed scarf, and black sneakers with white soles.

The couple has been linked romantically since Aniston went "Instagram official" with Curtis in early November 2025, marking his 50th birthday with a heartfelt post. Curtis shared moments from his birthday celebration on Instagram, expressing gratitude for friends and family.

Sources close to the couple told People magazine that Aniston is happy in her relationship and eager to share her joy. The pair attended their first major event together last year at Elle's Women In Hollywood gala in Los Angeles, where they coordinated black ensembles.

Their apartment search included viewing a Park Avenue co-op built in 1925, featuring amenities such as a doorman, concierge, basketball court, wine cellars, playroom, and private storage. Units currently for sale range from $5.2 million to $7.49 million.

Curtis had previously listed his $1.5 million Seaport neighborhood property for sale.

The couple was also spotted enjoying a yacht trip in Mallorca last July with friends, including actor Jason Bateman.