Speculation about Jim Carrey's appearance is gaining traction online after a red carpet interview in Paris prompted fans to question whether the actor looked and behaved like himself.

The 64-year-old Canadian-born comedian and actor appeared at the 51st César Awards on Feb. 26 to accept an Honorary César. According to a March 1 report by Atlanta Black Star, a viral clip from the event fueled online conspiracy theories suggesting the Hollywood star had been replaced by a body double or clone.

Carrey, known for his elastic facial expressions in films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask, walked the red carpet in an all-black tuxedo with shoulder-length hair framing his face. The outlet reported that social media users quickly dissected freeze-frames from a Vanity Fair interview conducted during the ceremony.

One person reacted bluntly, writing, "There is NO WAY THAT'S JIM CARREY."

Another commenter referenced one of his iconic roles, joking, "So he decided to wear The Mask prosthetics without the green paint. Interesting fashion choice!" The same thread included a warning directed at the actor: "Take that Mask off, please!"

As speculation spread, some compared him to other public figures and questioned possible cosmetic changes. One user suggested, "He's had something done to his face that makes his smile look strange now." Another added, "He's had some work done."

Other observers focused on his demeanor. One commenter noted, "His mannerisms and the way he holds his body is completely different. He speaks differently."

The outlet also reported that Carrey signed autographs with his left hand despite being right-handed, further fueling online chatter. A bystander in the clip could be heard urging him to address cloning rumors, though he did not respond.

One skeptical commenter declared, "Definitely a clone he will never do this." Another questioned, "That's not Jim Carrey. He claims his voice and looks are different, but why is eye color different? The real question is what happened to the real Jim Carrey?"

Despite the online debate, the ceremony itself centered on honoring Carrey's career. Introduced by Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Carrey delivered his acceptance speech in French.

Variety reported that he said, "As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor's hands, which you shape to your heart's desire."

He later added with humor, "So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn't speak French, but I'm just learning it. My tongue is tired."

In separate news, RadarOnline reported that triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian reviewed photos from the event and concluded that Carrey's forehead and brow area are "consistent with normal male aging rather than surgical alteration." The doctor noted, "If anything, the changes here appear consistent with natural volume loss and dermal thinning."

Regarding his cheeks, Dr. Hovsepian said there appears to be "slightly increased fullness," possibly due to mild hyaluronic acid filler or temporary swelling. However, he emphasized, "I see a man in his 60s with natural structural aging and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions."

As Jim Carrey clone rumors continue trending, experts suggest the explanation may be far less sensational than social media speculation.