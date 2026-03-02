The U.S. just released the Jeffrey Epstein Files, which were gotten from the Department of Justice and contain thousands of unusual references to words such as "pizza," "ice cream," "dentist," and "beef jerky," prompting speculation about their potential meaning.

Experts and online sleuths are examining the documents, noting that while many names of prominent figures appear, it is the ordinary-sounding terms that have sparked the most intense discussions.

A report in The Mirror notes, "From 'ice cream' treats for 'the girls' and his obsession with sending people to the 'dentist' after a chilling set-up was found at the island, digital sleuths are now trawling the convoluted mess of data and numerous theories have been spawned in the process."

New York Magazine's Intelligencer reported that the word "pizza" appears more than 800 times in the files. While some online communities have linked it to the debunked "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, the Mirror highlighted emails that suggest more mundane uses.

One 2018 email from Epstein's urologist reads, "You have refills available. After you use them, wash your hands and lets go get pizza and grape soda." Another email simply stated, "Lets go for pizza and grape soda again. No one else can understand."

"Ice cream" is mentioned 583 times, frequently near references to "the girls." According to the files, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman sent Epstein "ice cream. if you have any interest, you should try – else for the girls." Other emails reveal Epstein requesting "sushi and Oreo ice cream" during meetings, suggesting an ongoing theme of food-related references.

Beef jerky appears 380 times, and though conspiracy theories suggest sinister undertones, the Mirror cites emails showing correspondence with Epstein's private chef regarding large quantities of jerky. In one 2013 email, Hoffman referred to "beef jerky" as "one of many threads for our next call."

The word "dentist" occurs 1,688 times, with the files documenting payments for dental care, teeth cleaning, and bleaching for associates and even members of royalty. Photos from Epstein's private island also revealed a dentist's chair in one room, according to the report.

While the files contain these mysterious references, experts caution that their presence does not indicate wrongdoing. The Mirror says that the meaning and context are still up for debate, and there is still a lot of room for interpretation.

People are still talking about Epstein's life and the complicated, troubling networks that were around him because of the documents.