Austin McBroom, popular YouTuber and member of the ACE Family, is facing legal trouble after being sued by Los Angeles resident Brittney Collinson.

In a civil complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 21, Collinson accuses McBroom of intentional infliction of emotional distress, stalking, harassment, and trespassing. The lawsuit alleges that McBroom entered her property without her permission and posted videos showing her home's exterior, including the address.

"Several of these videos very obviously included [Collinson's] home address, as they showed the exterior of her home with a clear street view and address numbers," the complaint states. Collinson claims this invasion of privacy caused her severe emotional distress and fear for her safety due to the exposure of her address to millions of viewers.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred on the morning of August 19. McBroom allegedly recorded a loud and disruptive skit in front of Collinson's home, pretending to move out or be evicted, despite never having lived there. The complaint describes McBroom's actions as "scattering personal effects, loudly vocalizing, and significantly disturbing the tranquility" of both Collinson's residence and the surrounding neighborhood. Neither Collinson nor her roommates had given McBroom consent to access the property or record videos there.

Later that day, McBroom reportedly shared multiple videos from the skit on Snapchat. Collinson alleges that following the publication of these videos, her home experienced an increase in threatening visitors and "strangers [who] showed up at [her] home uninvited, leaving her in constant fear for her safety and the safety of her home," the complaint contends.

The complaint further states that McBroom's actions forced Collinson to relocate for her safety. She claims she was required to pay double rent for at least a month as a result. Collinson alleges that McBroom's behavior stemmed from his online dating show, 'Austin's Looking for Love,' which featured one of her roommates. The August 19 incident, however, was not authorized in any way, according to Collinson.

McBroom gained fame in 2016 alongside his then-wife Catherine Paiz through their family vlogging channel, 'The ACE Family.' The couple, who share three children, separated earlier this year.