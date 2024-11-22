Lily-Rose Depp responds to Hollywood nepotism backlash.

The 25-year-old actress sat down with Vanity Fair for a very candid interview, in which she opened up about her experiences being the daughter of mega-star Johnny Depp and ex-wife singer Vanessa Paradis.

Depp, who is appearing in the upcoming Nosferatu, said that she is not going to let the trash-talking bring her down.

"I love acting. If people still want to talk s--- or see me in a certain way, then that's not my problem," she said. "I've had to grow into that feeling as well.

The actress previously called her parents "incredible artists" and noted how difficult it was to separate her identity within the industry.

"Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity... has been interesting when everybody's thinking that you're here for the wrong reasons," she added.

Depp explained that growing up in a well-known family can leave you feeling unworthy and that achieving success with hard work is what you hope for.

"You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, 'This isn't fair!' or you can be like, 'Okay, I'm just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can,'" she stated.

The actress also recalled a time when she experienced imposter syndrome, wondering if she belonged with all the veterans in the industry.

"Getting to a place where I felt confident enough within myself... I definitely have struggled with that," she admitted.

Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu alongside Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Nicholas Hoult. It's a remake of the 1922 German silent classic and opens December 25.

Depp's ambition stems from a need to prove herself. "I do want to prove that I'm a hard worker and I'm not here for anything else but to work hard," she said.

"I'm surrounded by all these amazing actors who I've always looked up to.