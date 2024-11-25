T.D. Jakes, pastor of The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, appeared to suffer a medical emergency during his sermon on Sunday, November 24.

The incident occurred while Jakes addressed his congregation both in person and via live stream. Initially, he seemed composed, although his voice was quieter than usual, and he occasionally wiped sweat from his forehead.

A video of the event captured the unsettling moment when Jakes suddenly stopped mid-sentence, let his hands drop to his sides, and began to convulse. Several individuals rushed from backstage to assist him, and the live stream was abruptly cut. This frightening episode happened shortly after Jakes had spoken lovingly to his audience and reflected on visiting a hospital patient who inspired others, almost as if foreshadowing the event.

Jakes' church later issued a statement addressing the situation, describing it as a "slight health incident." The statement assured followers that the pastor received immediate medical attention and is currently "under the care of medical professionals."

His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband, Toure Roberts, also took to Instagram to share a update on the bishop's health.

"I know that today has been an interesting day for us, but we didn't want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with bishop," Sarah, 36, began before thanking everyone for their prayers, concern, and support.

"Today could've been a tragic day but it wasn't, by the mercy of God, by the grace of God," Toure added. "Bishop is doing well, he's recovering well, he's under medical care, he's strong, we're trying to get him to sit down. He's the strong bishop that we know."

"I'm so grateful that he's already beginning to improve," Sarah continued, encouraging viewers to love on their family during the holiday season.

Jakes, 67, is a prominent figure in the Christian community, serving as the senior pastor of The Potter's House, a renowned megachurch in Dallas. Beyond his role as a preacher, he has authored numerous books on spirituality and self-help, making him a widely recognized motivational speaker and religious leader.

Last year, Jakes gained media attention when he vehemently denied rumors of a connection to Diddy during his Christmas address. Despite the occasional public scrutiny, Jakes has remained a respected voice in religious and motivational circles.