Momma Dee has some choice words for her ex-daughter-in-law Adiz "Bambi" Benson.

Bambi and Lil Scrappy, Momma Dee's son, married in 2017, but divorced after five years of marriage.

In an expletive-laced rant, posted by 'The Neighborhood Talk,' Momma Dee, real name Deborah Bryant, accused Benson of stealing from her son.

"Never let no one say Mama Dee is a liar," she began in the clip, speaking in third person. "I am telling you..." she added, before referencing Bambi's supposed new book coming out.

"F**k that h*e, f**k the h*e she came out of. I don't give a f**k about that b***h [...] She could be standing there and I'd say it. I don't care, because when you steal $15K of my son's money..." before the clip abruptly ended.

It's unclear when the clip was filmed, where, and what alleged incident Momma Dee was inferring to. As of this writing, neither Bambi or Lil Scrappy, as responded to Momma Dee's claims.

The trio have all appeared on VH1's 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.' During the course of several seasons, the ups-and-downs of Benson's and Scrappy's relationship, marriage, and ultimate divorce was depicted.

Ever since the pair announced they would go their separate ways, after parenting three children together: son Breland and daughters Xylo and Cali, they've had several fallouts during the reality show and online.

"The final straw was him cheating and the person that it was with, it was an ex," she explained on Amanda Seales' 'Small Doses' podcast in 2023. "But we did have some issues going on already."

In 2024, the exes shared how they are seemingly working on their co-parenting relationship.