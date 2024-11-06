Lil Scrappy is walking back his words of wanting his kids DNA tested and blasting Black Donald Trump supporters.

In an emotional Instagram Live session, the rapper offered a heartfelt apology to Erica Dixon and his ex-wife Bambi Benson, the mothers of his children.

"I have to apologize for saying certain things [...] I know my babies are my babies, they look like me, act like me when I was a baby, and they're mine, and I don't do all that," he began. "But I was on Instagram and I was talking s**t to people who was talking s**t to me on live. [...] Y'all see me with me kids, y'all see how I adore my kids, how my kids adore me. That's not even a real thought on getting them tested."

He added: "I'mma apologize to both of my kids' moms. Man, I'm sorry for any disrespect I ever caused y'all 'cause I know I've been disrespectful as f**k in the past years. It's a new year. I'm turning over a new leaf. But still. I know I've been disrespectful. I don't give a f**k if you disrespected me or not. I'm sorry."

The "No Problem" rapper expanded his apology beyond his children's mothers, addressing all women he may have wronged. Scrappy acknowledged his poor treatment of women in the past, holding himself accountable and committing to better behavior moving forward.

During the livestream, Scrappy, real name Darryl Raynard Richardson III, also discussed broader societal issues, referencing the backlash surrounding Remy Ma and Papoose's rumored infidelity as an example of gender bias.

The 40-year-old urged listeners to prioritize unity and understanding, emphasizing the importance of building up both Black men and women, especially as parents. "How you gon' deplete a man, and you got a whole man you got to raise?" he asked. "You should be trying to build men up 'cause you got a whole son. The f**k is wrong with you? You should be trying to build women up. You got a whole daughter... a whole woman you gotta raise!"

Admitting to his past as a "whole f**k n***a," Scrappy said his behavior stemmed from pain and frustration but vowed to break the cycle and change for the better.

During his apology video, posted on Wednesday, November 6, the Atlanta, Georgia, native also addressed Black Trump supporters after Trump secured the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, November 5.

"I want to hit on another fact, another thing I said, I want to apologize... I said, 'If you vote for Trump you ain't Black, we aint messing with you,' I shouldn't have said that," he added. "I should've said vote for who you voting for."

He captioned the video: "Just want to make this clear cause a lot of social media got if Fd up , I wasn't being serious but if I was that would be my choice and I Dnt have nothing against trump supporters that are black or any ethnicity your vote is your choice and your voice, and to those that voted blue cheer up God is the real true king and president keep praying and pushing."