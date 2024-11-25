Steve Lacy has responded to Drake, who recently called him a "fragile opp."

On the evening of Nov. 24, the "Bad Habit" artist posted on Instagram a photo of a smirking emoji, captioned, "who tryna be my...fragile opp."

In the comments, his fans supported him while ridiculing the Toronto native. "Drake doesn't know what he awakened lmaoooo," wrote a fan. Anther fan agreed, pointing out that Drake just made a new enemy. "When I saw that bs I was like drake is really finna get jumped by ME!!!!," they wrote. Someone even suggested that Lacy should go a pettier route: "make that the title of your album."

That wasn't Lacy's only response to Drake's remark.

Earlier in the night, he shared Complex's coverage of Drake's comments, writing, "Yoooooooooo," paired with two laughing emojis. He paired his comment with Drake's song "I Get Lonely," reminding the Degrassi alum that he's not one to talk about fragility.

Drake made the comment during his live stream with xQc on Sunday, November 24, where the famed Twitch streamer played Lacy's hit. "This guy's like a fragile opp, but this is a good song though," said Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham.

"He's a fragile opp…OK, interesting! So what does this mean, he's a 'fragile opp'?" xQc, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, asked the rapper. "Chat knows," responded Drake. He added that it means "fragility" before excusing himself to go to the bathroom.

Here’s the clip of Drake calling Steve Lacy an opp pic.twitter.com/wh1mfGTvPW — ✌🏽 (@MrDaeeDaee) November 25, 2024

Drake's jab at Lacy appears to be tied to the artist's decision to seemingly take sides in the hitmaker's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Lacy was among the many rappers who made a cameo in Lamar's video for "Not Like Us," his hit diss track directed towards Drake, 38. Lacy also took the stage with Lamar during the The Pop Out- Ken & Friends concert, dancing to the track.

His criticism toward Lacy wasn't the only comment by Drake during the livestream that made headlines. When xQc played The Weeknd's 2016 hit "Starboy," Drake asked him to "switch" it off. He added, "We're real 6ixers, we don't listen to that," referencing their Toronto roots and apparent rivalry.

Though Drake was an early supporter of The Weeknd's music, their relationship allegedly soured when the "Hotling Bling" rapper wanted to sign him to his label OVO, but the musician declined; he signed to Republic instead. The "Certified Lover Boy" may still hurt by the decision.

