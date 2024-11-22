Kendrick Lamar has surprise dropped his new album, GNX, on Nov. 22.

The project was first teased with a video posted to Lamar's social media accounts on the same day. The 12-track, 44-minute album is already making waves due to its subject matter.

It's Lamar's first album since 2022's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and sixth overall. None of the 12 tracks have been released before and one of the track's "Wacced Out Murals" calls out Drake and their ongoing feud.

"I'll never peace it up; that sh-t don't sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I'll take em to hell with me," he raps.

Drake and Lamar have seen an escalation in their feud after Lamar released the song "Like That" earlier this year as a response to Drake's song "First Person Shooter" from last year, where it is claimed that J. Cole, Lamar, and Drake are the big three in rap music.

Since the release of the songs, both Drake and Lamar have traded jabs over the last year with Drake releasing the songs "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," while Lamar released "Euphoria" and "6:16 in LA" before culminating in the release of his smash hit, "Not Like Us."

Lamar also references Drake's song "Taylor Made Freestyle" in his new album and takes shots at Snoop Dogg in the process. Drake used an AI-generated version of Snoop's voice on his track "Taylor Made Freestyle."

"Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go," Lamar says on "Wacced Out Murals."

Elsewhere on the song, Lamar also calls out the backlash that he has gotten for landing the spot of headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl.

"Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n--- agitated I'm just glad it's on their faces," he raps on the song.

A few well-known personalities and Lil Wayne fans publicly pushed back against Lamar's headlining gig, suggesting that the New Orleans rapper should have been chosen for the 2025 Super Bowl given that it will be take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"So the next two Super Bowls after this one in February (New Orleans) are gonna be in LA. Yet Wayne got snubbed and Kendrick headlining in New Orleans lol," DJ Akademiks wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Master P praised Lamar and acknowledged that him being the 2025 Super Bowl headliner is "well deserved." However, he said he has to "agree with the fans that [Lil Wayne] should be a part of this celebration as well."

"He's one of the greatest Hop Hop artists alive, still relevant and he's a New Orleans native. Let's not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here," he added.

