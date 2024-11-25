Eve is a legend in her son's eyes after he recognized her photo at a museum.

The rapper's husband, Maximillion Cooper, shared an adorable video on Instagram of their son Wilde, gazing at a display showing his mom's iconic Ruff Ryders necklace at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

"Bubba, who's that?" Eve— real name Eve Jihan Jeffers — asked her toddler in the clip, as he looked at a photo of his mom on the chain's plaque. "Mommy!" he exclaimed. After asking him one more time, the tot gleefully repeats his answer. "Yay!" exclaims the rapper. Wilde also posed in front of Chasmosaurus fossils, decked out in a flannel shirt, a cream-colored beanie, black slacks, charcoal-colored sneakers and a yellow taxi toy.

In the caption, Cooper wrote, "A day at the museum to see Muma's Ruff Ryders necklace... and some dinosaurs!" He added that Wilde asked, "Muma, is that your necklace?"

Eve commented with hearts under her husband's sweet post. Ruff Ryders also reacted by sharing three fingers crossed emojis.

Read More: Eve Recalls Janet Jackson Saving Her Life With This Concoction After Being Drugged At A VMAs Party

Cooper and Eve welcomed Wilde, their first child together, in early 2022 after nearly 8 years of marriage. She announced the news with an Instagram post that read, "Our Beautiful boy was born Feb. 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can't describe this feeling." Cooper has four children from a previous marriage.

Back in September, Eve gave insight to Essence on what her current life as a mother is like.

"[Wilde] started nursery this week, and it's just like all these little milestones of things," she said. "It's so nice to drop him off in the morning and pick him up in the afternoon and just hang out with him and watch him grow. He honestly makes me so happy. I can't wait to see who he turns out to be. But yeah, everything I do from this point on is just about how can I make his life better?"

She also opened up to the outlet about her dynamic with Cooper.

"There's no perfection because we get on each other's nerves," Eve admitted. "We've been together 14 years now, so we know each other very well. But I will say we mostly want the same things in life, the big sh*t. And that's important."

Eve added that she and Cooper are "very honest with each other, even when it hurts" and he is "an anchor" to her.

Read More: Eve Claims Jay-Z Warned Her Female Rappers 'Don't Do Well' When She Released Her Debut Album