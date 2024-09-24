Former Ruff Ryders rap queen Eve recently opened up about a shocking incident which took place at an industry event, revealing that Janet Jackson may have saved her life.

In her new memoir, 'Who's That Girl,' the 45-year-old revealed that she reportedly ingested a spiked drink while attending the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2007.

The "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" star credited Jackson for swooping in to aid her in a time of dire need.

Per the media outlet, Eve — real name Eve Jihan Jeffers — went into hysteria after drinking the tainted beverage, prompting the "Control" singer to spring into action.

The new author claims it was in fact Jackson, whom she hadn't met up until that point, and Missy Elliott who came to her aid at the 2007 VMAs.

"Missy came in to check on me, but I was just unable to collect myself. Then who walks in, Janet Jackson," Eve wrote in her book, per the 'Neighborhood Talk.' "I had never met her before, and so her first introduction to me was seeing me hysterical."

"None of that mattered to Janet. She actually just sprang into action and told people to get aspirin, water, hot sauce, and a piece of white bread. That concoction knocked me right out of my hysteria," she concluded. "So basically, Janet Jackson saved my life."

Four weeks until my memoir ‘Who’s That Girl’ is officially out! I am so excited for ya’ll to finally get your hands on it. You can pre order an exclusive signed version over at https://t.co/sSyj5mYgLb now! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hVZit76CaK — EVE (@TheRealEve) August 16, 2024

Fans in the comment section were intrigued by the story, but not surprised at Jackson's ability to handle the situation. "Janet has seen a lot. Her and her brothers been in the industry since jits," one fan replied.

"You gotta have dealt with a lot of trauma in your life to spot hysteria immediately without knowing the person and to know the exact concoction to knock it out," a second fan revealed, as others highlighted her previous marriage with James DeBarge — who was addicted to drugs in the 1980s.

"No one is canceling Janet over Kamala...secondly, Hollywood is a crazy place and I'm glad Eve is ok," a third added, pointing out the recent scandal surrounding the mishap in Jackson's political commentary.

In what's been deemed a "PR nightmare," Jackson recently received backlash following comments she made regarding Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, and her race. That said, it appears she has no desire to back down from her words.

During an interview published Saturday by 'The Guardian,' Jackson, 58, said what many deemed was "misinformation" about Harris' biracial identity. The "All for You" singer is walking back an apology allegedly made on her behalf, as 'USA Today' reported that Jackson never authorized any apology at all.

"Well, you know what they supposedly said? She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian," Jackson, 58, unapologetically stated. "Her father's white. That's what I was told. I mean, I haven't watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white," she concluded.

Sources close to the 'Poetic Justice' actress say the aftermath of the PR disaster is proof that her manager, Randy Jackson, is reportedly "too inexperienced" to handle such affairs, according to 'Page Six.'