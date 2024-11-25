Taylor Swift is feeling all the feels heading into the last few shows of her massively successful Eras Tour — an emotional time for a tour that lasted two years and hit 149 shows.

However, the transition has reportedly not been easy for the star, and the 34-year-old is said to be turning to boyfriend Travis Kelce for more support during this time.

Having only three shows remaining before the tour finale in Vancouver on Dec. 8, the Daily Mail reported that Swift is coming to terms with the fact that her tour is about to end.

However, sources say she is confused about how to occupy herself once the tour ends and worried about what will happen next after a substantial portion of her life.

Her life has revolved around this tour, an insider explained to the Daily Mail.

"As it draws to a close, she has been super emotional—leaning on Travis and her family more than ever."

The insider also claimed that her friends think that this could be the perfect time for her to plan a family with Kelce, 35, who has accompanied her on the road on several occasions.

And although she hasn't talked publicly about motherhood plans in a while, Swift has mentioned wanting a family before.

Her friends are allegedly urging her to take the next step with Kelce.

The emotions that come with ending the $1 billion tour came to light during a performance in Toronto where Swift reportedly shed tears, discussing the standing ovation while performing "Champagne Problems."

"It's not even the last show," she said through tears. "My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. You've put so much of your lives into being with us tonight."

Kelce's dad was also at the Toronto concert, taking photos with fans and cheering on.

As the final shows of the tour unfold, sources told DailyMail that Swift isn't going to take a long break following the tour.

According to reports, she's already busy preparing new music for a 2025 release and has begun talking about a 2026 tour.

As the tour kicked off in March 2023, Swift dropped three albums along the way. Two were re-recorded ones of her previous works.

She also released new two-CD set of original material, "The Tortured Poets Department," which boasts 31 tracks.