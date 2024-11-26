Wendy Williams is "permanently incapacitated" according to a recent filing from Wiliams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

The shocking admission was revealed in court documents by Morrissey, who is currently in a legal battle with Lifetime network following the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?.'

Morrissey describes the 60-year-old acclaimed media personality as an "entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated," according to the court documents obtained by the 'U.S. Sun.'

"In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the 'Guardianship Proceeding'), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy's] financial affairs," the filing details further.

The news outlet reported that Williams' legal team has plead with the court for particular portions of her case to remain under wraps — including "health, familial relationships, and finances — all allegedly for the purpose of protecting her privacy.

"We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff's motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding," the papers requested.

'ENSTARZ' reported back in June when Williams' best friend Regina Schell expressed concern for the former WBLS radio host, claiming that her guardianship is "worse" than Britney Spears — who endured a controversial conservatorship for 13 years.

"This is a Britney Spears thing, only it's worse since it's not even Wendy's family who has control," Schell said. "At least with Britney Spears, it was her dad, it was her family. This is a woman who's not even family. And how does this guardian get all this standing?"

In May, it was reported that the same guardian, Morrissey, sold Williams' dream abode -- her apartment in Manhattan -- which she acquired for $4.5 million back in 2021.

This case originally stems from Morrissey's attempt to stop Lifetime from releasing their documentary back in February by way of restraining order, per the 'U.S. Sun.' The request was appealed by a judge who maintained that stopping the documentary would be an "impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution."

"The Wendy Williams" talk show host was placed under legal guardianship back in 2022 following a diagnosis of alcohol-related brain damage. She was last spotted in Newark, New Jersey visiting a holistic wellness store alongside her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

The store employee on shift during that time said that Williams appeared to be "sharp, upbeat and aware," per 'Extra.'