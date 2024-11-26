Kristen Doute is pregnant!

"The Valley" star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Luke Broderick, who proposed to Doute back in September. Doute, 41, showed off her pregnant belly in a new photo shoot, exclusively telling PEOPLE' that she and Broderick are over the moon about their "little miracle."

The couple told the media outlet all about the steps they took to achieve their miracle, considering that her age was a factor. That said, she maintains that she experienced a whirlwind of emotions throughout the process — especially after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2023.

"After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024," Doute said. "I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."

"In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination)."

Doute explained that her experience with specialists on staff was "incredible," and credits their positive result to their "perfect balance of science and good energy," which she claimed helped to bring about their "miracle."

The "Vanderpump Rules" alum stated the two weeks following her IUI procedure "felt like years" before eventually, she got "the big PREGNANT result" staring back at her.

"I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn't surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not)," Doute said.

She continued: "He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"