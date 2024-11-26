Three years after sexual abuse allegations derailed his career, Armie Hammer, 38, is attempting to rebuild his life.

According to sources close to the matter (via 'People'), the actor has traded mansion living for a "very small" apartment in Los Angeles and is receiving "zero money from family" as he works to restart his career.

"He still gets frustrated at specific sensational allegations but he's trying to be at peace about it," a source explained. While the LA District Attorney found insufficient evidence to charge Hammer over an alleged 2017 sexual assault, the controversy – including claims from exes about violent fantasies – effectively ended his acting career in 2021.

After launching 'The Armie HammerTime Podcast' and starring in upcoming Western 'Frontier Crucible', Hammer is taking small steps toward a comeback.

"He wants to show people he's actually working for it," the source went on. "He feels like he's admitted to the wrongs he made and he is determined to start over."

His inner circle remains "cautiously optimistic" about his future projects but warns him about getting hopes too high.

"They're basically telling him, 'Yes, this is all great, but we don't want you to get let down when people aren't ready to take you back yet,'" the source divulged.

Post-rehab for drug, alcohol and sex addictions, Hammer now focuses on co-parenting his children Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

"He really is a great dad," the source added. "He and Elizabeth are in a great co-parenting routine now. They still consider each other 'family' and support each other."

Hammer still works with a lawyer while handling his career matters, having lost his Hollywood representation.

"He is super stoked about everything happening and really thinks his career is about to have a second wave," though those close to him emphasize a "we'll see" mentality as he believes he's "paid his dues."

Hammer has a fairly empty acting slate for now, but he's hopeful to see it grow and flourish in the future.