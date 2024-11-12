Perhaps the best gifts come in unusual packages.

Armie Hammer and his mother revealed that she gifted him a vasectomy for his 38th birthday, a gift he wasn't expecting but gladly accepted.

'The Social Network' actor, 38, sat alongside his mother for their joint 'The Armie HammerTime' podcast, when she suddenly revealed the story behind the decision — which seemingly took place somewhat unexpectedly.

"Let's talk about what I gave you for your birthday this year," his mother, Dru Hammer, suggested. "I call Armie, and I go, 'Armie, what would you like for your birthday this year?'"

"He goes, 'I don't know, maybe money. Whatever.' And I was like, 'I believe I'm going to give you a vasectomy,'" Dru said before Armie chimed in to detail his experience at the doctor's office.

"I go to a doctor's office and I go, 'I'm here to schedule a vasectomy,'" Hammer explained, revealing that he also had to fill out various paperwork before consulting with a doctor, per 'PEOPLE.'

The 38-year-old actor admitted that the doctor doubled-down when it came to assuring whether he was making the right decision. "He was like, 'Are you sure you wanna do this?' I'm like, 'I have two beautiful kids. I don't want any more kids. I'm good to go'," he added.

"They try to talk you out of it. I'm like, 'You're not going to talk me out of it. I'm done. I'm good,'" he concluded, expressing that he's already got two children. However, the awkward interaction wasn't done yet.

When the receptionist asked the star how he'd pay, he deferred to his mother. "My mother's going to be calling you and she's going to be paying for it. She was looking down and she [looked up] and goes, 'What?' And I go, 'Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present,' " Hammer admitted.

"It just was one of those things like you could tell she was hearing something and like, 'I've never heard — what are you talking about?' So yeah, my mom got me a vasectomy for my birthday," the star added.

Dru added, "Yeah, I'm not stupid!"

Hammer has two children with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers: Harper, 9, and Ford, 7.