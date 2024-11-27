Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her husband, Shaman Durek, are getting a beatdown after it has been claimed that they owe vendors more than one million kroner (nearly $90,000) from their extravagant wedding that took place in August.

About 300 guests attended the much-talked-about ceremony in Geiranger, which is on the Norwegian coast, including the Swedish royal family and close relatives.

The bash stretched over four days, complete with extravagant meals and gin designed especially for the celebrations.

However, three months after the wedding, some of the local businesses are now left feeling frustrated over unpaid invoices.

Various suppliers have not received payment at all, leading to some filing formal collection claims, reports Norwegian media outlet Se og Hor.

"It is indecent not to make amends," one business owner said. "It feels as if the princess has run away from the bill.

Hotel Union, where many of the wedding guests stayed, is one of the businesses awaiting payment.

The hotel has entered into extensive discussions with Princess Martha Louise's team over the unpaid bill, reports claim.

Other vendors believed to be impacted include LYD AS, which provided lights and sound, as well as smaller local businesses that helped execute the successful wedding.

The claims have not been addressed by the couple as of press time.

Daughter of King Harald V of Norway, Princess Martha Louise revealed in 2022 she would no longer represent the Norwegian royal house officially.

Her spouse, Durek Verrett, a self-declared shaman from California, has been in the spotlight for his unconventional notions and past scandals.

While the princess retains her royal title, she agreed not to use it for commercial purposes in a deal before they wed.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, she faced backlash earlier this year when she used her title as branding for a gin and had to re-design the label following backlash.